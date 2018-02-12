'Black Panther' and 9 more Disney movies we can't wait to see in 2018

The buzz couldn’t get any louder for the stealthy “Black Panther,” which hits theaters, Friday, Feb. 16.

The film features the most high-profile black superhero yet in T’Challa, who returns to his homeland of Wakanda since the death of his father to become the new king.

The Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) finds his home nation at war so T’Challa must team up with the CIA to protect it from enemies who seek to destroy it. The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis and Angela Bassett.

Is this Disney PG-13 film suitable for young kids?

Common Sense Media always provides a thorough review. Look for it on Feb. 16. Type in the film’s name in the search engine and you’ll find information about violence, scariness factors, romance and more.

Disney movies coming to theaters 2018

This is just the start of what’s looking to be a wildly fun ride in Disney films this year with Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War, “Mary Poppins Returns” and finally, finally, lovable ham-handed Ralph returns in “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

A WRINKLE IN TIME, MARCH 9

The adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel, centers on misfit teen Meg Murray (Storm Reid) who is trying to rescue her vanished scientist father (Chris Pine). The teen works with three supernatural beings to bend space and time. The beings are played by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, MAY 4

Still divided after events in “Civil War,” the Avengers must come together after Thanos comes to Earth looking for the rest of the Infinity Stones. The entire Marvel universe — including the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-man — work together to stop him.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, MAY 25

Called a “space Western,” the film follows a young Han Solo and Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon (of course) on their adventures where they meet up with Lando Clarissian.

INCREDIBLES 2, JUNE 15

The Parr family must face off against a new villain — The Underminer, voiced by John Ratzenberger. Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner are back to voice their roles. and John Ratzenberger all star in the film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, July 6

Scott Lang grapples an attempt to balance home life with being Ant-Man when Dr. Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne confront him with an urgent mission. He must suit up and learn to fight as a team with the wasp to uncover secrets from the past.

Christopher Robin, Aug. 3

A live-action film starring Ewan McGregor as Robin, the little boy from the “Winnie the Pooh” series who is now all grown up. He’s lost all his imagination and Pooh and friends re-enter his life to help him find it again.

THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS, NOV. 2

In this Disney retelling of the classic tell, Clara searches for a key to open a box that contains a priceless gift from her late mother. She must brave four realms, including the ominous fourth occupied by wicked Mother Ginger, to find the key. The adaptation stars, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Mackenzie Foy.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET, NOV. 21

Ralph ( John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) travel a newly installed wi-fi router to find a piece that may fix a broken Sugar Rush cabinet before it’s too late. Along the way, the two encounter various Disney princesses. Among the princess voices you’ll hear: Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Ming-Na Wen.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS, DEC. 25

It’s been 25 years since Mary Poppins enlivened the lives of the Banks family. But things have not been going well. Michael Banks is raising his three kids with help from his sister Jane in depression-era England. Enter Mary Poppins, played by Emily Blunt. The film also stars Emily Mortimer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth.

