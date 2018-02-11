Patton Oswalt shares favorite wedding moment and it's heart-melting

Comedian Patton Oswalt always keeps us entertained with his parenting quips and by sharing his 8-year-old daughter Alice’s outlook on life. Remember her inspired story “Fart land?”

Now he is finally sharing the details of his wedding to actress Meredith Salenger, which occurred in November.

In an Interview with US Weekly, Patton shares the moment of his wedding that emotionally crushed him.

And guess what? It involves his daughter Alice who demonstrated an impromptu flash of father-daughter closeness that is heart-melting.

“My favorite moment was when I was standing up at the altar and my daughter came down the aisle — she was a flower girl. And she just spontaneously gave me this huge hug. It was like, we’re safe now. Things are OK. I almost started crying. I was so happy the way that she held me. Like, things are OK now. It felt amazing. That moment.”

Oswalt had Alice with first wife, Michelle McNamara, a writer who died in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition at age 46 in April 2016. Oswalt and Salenger have been together publicly since June 2017.

In the US Weekly story, Oswalt called Salenger, 47, an “amazing” stepmom to Alice.

“She’s just an example of the kind of woman I want Alice to grow up to be. You can be a good mom but not be the kind of thing that you want a kid to emulate. And Meredith is both. She’s this amazing mom but it’s also like — live the way Meredith lives. Treat people the way she treats people. It’s that kind of thing that really is just incredible about her. That to me is the most important.”

