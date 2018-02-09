'Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, wife Lauren welcome their first baby

Breaking bad? How about breaking sweet!

Everyone’s favorite troubled teenager, Jesse Pinkman, from the “Breaking Bad” TV show, is now a father to a beautiful baby girl!

Actor Aaron Paul, who played Pinkman, shared the news on his Instagram account, as did his wife Lauren, the co-founder of the Kind Campaign, “a project that works to end girl-against-girl bullying,” according to USA TODAY.

My heart A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:31pm PST

The couple announced their pregnancy last September via Instagram. They married in 2013 in Malibu, California.

Neither mom nor dad revealed the baby’s name.

Needless to say, that kid is going to be the most beautiful, bad a** kid out there.

Congrats, mom and dad!

