'Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, wife Lauren welcome their first baby
'Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, wife Lauren welcome their first baby
64
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Breaking bad? How about breaking sweet!
Everyone’s favorite troubled teenager, Jesse Pinkman, from the “
Breaking Bad” TV show, is now a father to a beautiful baby girl!
Actor Aaron Paul, who played Pinkman, shared the news on his Instagram account, as did his wife Lauren, the co-founder of the Kind Campaign, “a project that works to end girl-against-girl bullying,” according to
USA TODAY.
The couple announced their pregnancy
last September via Instagram. They married in 2013 in Malibu, California.
Neither mom nor dad revealed the baby’s name.
Needless to say, that kid is going to be the most beautiful, bad a** kid out there.
Congrats, mom and dad!
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook. READ MORE:
aaron paul, baby girl, birth, celebrities, celebrity news, laura paul, Celebrities, Celebrity news and pop-culture, News
64
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Taylor Seely
Taylor Seely is a 22-year-old kid who still calls her mom to ask how much detergent to use, what 'al dente' means and if there's a return policy for this whole 'adulting' thing. Between editing and wedding planning, she teaches kids to point their toes and 'DANCE FULL OUT!' at a studio in Scottsdale, Ariz.
More …
Latest
1hr
One of the reporters in our office attended a seminar on love-letter writing this week. As an engaged woman whose wedding is next month (…)
2hr
My husband balked when he saw the back-to-school shopping bill for our two children, who had, of course, outgrown most every article of (…)
4hr
So if you haven’t seen this yet,
your blood’s about to boil. Well, if you’re anything like me, it (…)
1d
Chances are you’re going to need to pop into Target for something. Why not pick up something for the person you heart most (…)
1d
Question: My eleven year old decided she doesn’t want to eat meat anymore.
Is going vegan a healthy option? What are (…)
1d
Picture this: A toddler maybe 2 years old is screaming, crying and running inside the busy LAX airport. The flight (…)
2d
If you’ve ever wanted to name a baby giraffe, here’s your shot. The Greenville Zoo in South Carolina is asking people to submit (…)
2d
Sexual harassment has dominated much (…) Editor’s Note: This story originally published on azcentral.com.
2d
Is she just very clever? Or should there be consequences for marketing to America’s most munchie-prone? Attempts are being made to (…)
2d
Special congratulations are in order! The Gerber Baby Photo Contest winner for 2018 was announced this morning on NBC’s the (…)
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Try again?
More All The Moms
Comments