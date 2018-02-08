USA Today

Valentine's Day and Target: 10 gift ideas, most for under $20

Target has a lot of options for the frugal Valentine's Day shopper.

Your Money

Chances are you’re going to need to pop into Target for something. Why not pick up something for the person you heart most there too?

The store, whose signature red is the color of love, has made it easy for Valentine’s Day shoppers: either hitting them when they first come through the automatic doors with a display of suggested gifts or putting more ideas on end caps below pink signs, aptly displaying the word “Valentine’s”

Credit: Giphy.com

We took a spin through Target recently, and while we might have exited having spent more than we budgeted (as usual), we found that you don’t have to spend a fortune on Valentine’s Day gifts for men or women. Here are my favorite 10 Valentine’s Day finds that won’t financially crush you while you’re still paying off those credit cards from Christmas.

10 gifts, most under $20

Women’s Terry Robe, Gilligan & O’Malley, $39.99

Call this your splurge item for her.

Women’s Terry Robe, Gilligan & O’Malley, $39.99, found at Target

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Lindt Valentine’s Classic Assorted Chocolates, $19.99

The classic, heart-shaped box of Lindt chocolates sells or $19.99 at Target.

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Threshold Hearts Glazed and Mustaches and Lips mugs, $9.99 each for his/her set

Hearts Glazed cups from Target are $9.99 for Valentine's Day.

Credit: Sonja Haller

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Marvel Boxer Brief’s, 2-pack, $14.99

(Show him he’s your Capt. America.)

Capt. America 2-pack boxer briefs sell for $14.99 at Target.

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Orchids at select Targets, $16.99

Orchids sell for $16.99 at select Targets for Valentine's Day.

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Skittles Love Mix, $2.50

This limited-edition candy is difficult to find — even at Target — and it’s one of the very few places that has them. But maybe you’ll be lucky enough to find this Unicorn of candies and share the delicious blend of watermelon, yumberry, white grape, strawberry and cherry that’s a cupid’s arrow to the taste buds.

Find the elusive Skittles Love Mix at Target.

Credit: Target

Yankee Candle, with expressions, $9.99

These candles with sayings like lucky, bold, bright, clever and wise allow you to tell the person exactly why you think they’re so awesome.

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Soap & Glory Smoothie Star Breakfast Scrub, $13.99 

Soap and Glory Smoothie Star Breakfast Scrub sells for $13.99 at Target.

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

 Plush pillows and Throws, $19.99

Plush Pillows and throws for Valentine's Day sell for $19.99 at Target.

Credit: Sonja Haller/The Republic

Stinger Backpack, $39.99

Call this your splurge item for him.

The Stinger Backpack sells for $39.99 at Target.

Credit: Target

