Girl Scouts to decide fate of 9-year-old who sold 300 boxes outside pot shop

Is she just very clever? Or should there be consequences for marketing to America’s most munchie-prone?

Attempts are being made to identify — and perhaps punish — the industrious Girl Scout who sold more than 300 boxes of cookies outside a San Diego marijuana dispensary within six hours. The San Diego Girl Scout council could ultimately make the 9-year-old return any awards she earned selling cookies, according to Time.

However, Girl Scout leaders say that’s unlikely to happen to the anonymous child smiling in her green vest adorned with badges and clutching an armful of cookie boxes in this Instagram photo.

Maryl Doyle, a spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts San Diego council, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Girl Scouts must obtain explicit permission from business owners before setting up booths on commercial establishments. Also, those business owners must be on an approved list; marijuana dispensary Urbn Leaf, which took the Instagram photo, was not on the list.

While Doyle said taking away awards is an option, she told both Time and the “Today” show that until the girl is identified and some conversations take place, the assumption is that the parents didn’t understand the rules.

“As Girl Scouts, we assume good intent. Should we learn that a girl is in violation of a cookie program standard or guideline, we almost always discover that the parent was unaware of that rule.”

The San Diego girl wasn’t the first Girl Scout to get the bright idea to sell to customers known for needing a nibble. Girls Scouts in San Francisco and Phoenix made headlines for doing the same thing in 2014.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

Related What Girl Scout cookies would be called if Boy Scouts named them