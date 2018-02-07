2018 Gerber baby is first winner to have Down syndrome

Special congratulations are in order!

The Gerber Baby Photo Contest winner for 2018 was announced this morning on NBC’s the “Today” show, and, WOW, is he a cutie.

Welcome, baby Lucas!

Lucas is a 1-year-old from Dalton, Georgia. He’s the first Gerber spokesbaby to have Down syndrome.

His mother, Cortney Warren, told “Today” she’s “never met anyone to come into contact with Lucas and not smile … he’s got that twinkle in his eye.”

Lucas is awarded $50,000 for winning the contest, which Cortney and her husband, Jason, told “Today” they plan to put toward his education.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, Gerber president and CEO, said in a release. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

On camera, Jason teared up at the thought of how his son’s life would positively be impacted by this.

“Mainly, I just want him to look back and say, ‘I was the Gerber baby. Look at everything I did,'” Jason said.

The Warrens told the show they didn’t know Lucas had Down syndrome until he was born, but it never changed how they thought of him.

“My biggest concern always with Lucas was how people were going to treat him,” Cortney said, worrying that others would bully or fear him.

“We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world – just like our Lucas!” Cortney said in a statement.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: