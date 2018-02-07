Alert: This baby giraffe needs a name and you can help choose

If you’ve ever wanted to name a baby giraffe, here’s your shot.

The Greenville Zoo in South Carolina is asking people to submit name ideas for the 6-foot-2-inch baby born on Jan. 31, 2018.

Submit your ideas online by clicking here before the zookeepers choose Thursday, Feb. 8 at noon. The name will be announced Friday, Feb. 9, via the zoo’s Facebook page.

To submit a name recommendation, the zoo suggests donating $10 to the Greenville Zoo Foundation.

Of the money collected, the foundation’s executive manager Lydia Thomas said:

20 percent will go to the Giraffe Conservation Fund

80 percent will go to support the Greenville Zoo

That means things like helping the animals, maintaining the exhibits and even keeping up everyone’s beloved Giraffe Cam.

