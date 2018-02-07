Alert: This baby giraffe needs a name and you can help choose

If you’ve ever wanted to name a baby giraffe, here’s your shot.
The Greenville Zoo in South Carolina is asking people to submit name ideas for the 6-foot-2-inch baby born on Jan. 31, 2018.
Submit your ideas online by clicking here before the zookeepers choose Thursday, Feb. 8 at noon. The name will be announced Friday, Feb. 9, via the zoo’s Facebook page.
To submit a name recommendation, the zoo suggests donating $10 to the Greenville Zoo Foundation.
Of the money collected, the foundation’s executive manager Lydia Thomas said:
- 20 percent will go to the Giraffe Conservation Fund
- 80 percent will go to support the Greenville Zoo
That means things like helping the animals, maintaining the exhibits and even keeping up everyone’s beloved Giraffe Cam.
VIEW: The baby giraffe and its mama
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Comments