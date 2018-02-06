Valentine's Day Desserts: 10 sweet treats for February

The month of love is here! And what’s sweeter than love? Dessert, of course!
So if you’re in the baking mood this month, whether for your honey, your kiddos or heck — YOURSELF — we’ve got fun treat ideas for you.
1. Pink ombre cakes
Visit HelloLittleHome.com for the recipe.
2. Red Jello Cake
Visit Kelly’s Kitchen Creations for the recipe.
3. Red Velvet Cupcakes, Cream Cheese Frosting
3. Red Velvet Cupcakes, Cream Cheese Frosting

Visit The Baking Explorer for the recipe.
Visit The Baking Explorer for the recipe.
4. Pink ombre cheesecake
4. Pink ombre cheesecake

Visit Contemplating Sweets for the recipe.
Visit Contemplating Sweets for the recipe.
5. Chocolate crepe cake with mascarpone cream
Visit Alena Food Photo for the recipe.
6. No-bake raspberry cheesecake parfaits
6. No-bake raspberry cheesecake parfaits

Visit Birds Party for the recipe.
Visit Birds Party for the recipe.
7. Pink and red M&M cookies
Visit No. 2. Pencil for the recipe.
8. Red velvet cheesecake brownies
Visit One Little Project for the recipe.
9. Red velvet sugar cookies
9. Red velvet sugar cookies

Visit Dessert for Two for the recipe.
Visit Dessert for Two for the recipe.
10. Chocolate fondue for assorted fruits, cookies
10. Chocolate fondue for assorted fruits, cookies

Visit Genius Kitchen for a chocolate fondue recipe.
Visit Genius Kitchen for a chocolate fondue recipe.
