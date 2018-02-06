Toys 'R' Us popular trade-in event is back for crib mattresses, furniture, baby gear

Those tiny humans come with a mountain of stuff.

What to do when they outgrow it? Well, there’s the garage or attic, of course. And then there’s Toys ‘R’ Us with “The Greater Trade-In” event.

Parents are invited to bring their crib mattresses, furniture, clothing and other gently used baby gear to the store. In return, Toys ‘R’ Us offers a 25 percent discount on clothing or gear.

Nothing to trade in? No problem. Starting Friday, Feb. 16, anyone can get 15 percent off on one gear or furniture item in a store or at Babiesrus.com.

Babies ‘R’ Us, Toys ‘R’ Us trade-in details

Begins Sunday, Feb. 11, for Toys ‘R’ Us loyalty members and Friday, Feb. 16, for other customers.

for Toys ‘R’ Us loyalty members and for other customers. Continues through Sunday, March 18.

New this year, parents can trade in crib and toddler mattresses.

By trading in an old gear, furniture or clothing, customers receive a 25 percent discount on one new gear or furniture item OR the entirety of their clothing purchase.

on one new gear or furniture item OR the entirety of their clothing purchase. Customers with a Toys ‘R’ Us credit card receive a 30 percent discount when trading in gear, furniture or clothing in store.

receive a when trading in gear, furniture or clothing in store. Promotion is not applicable to stores undergoing liquidation.

What can you trade in?

bassinets

bouncers

car seats

car seat bases

clothing

clothing accessories

cribs

crib/toddler mattresses

entertainers

high chairs

infant chairs

infant swings

jumpers

playards

pop n plays

shoes

strollers

toddler/twin beds

travel systems

walkers

The primary reason for the event? To round up toys or gear that have been deemed unsafe, Toys ‘R’ Us says. So bring in, for example, car seats with missing parts or ones that have been in an accident.

A news release reads:

“Safety has always been the root purpose of the company’s Trade-In events — and that hasn’t changed. In the eight years of events, Babies “R” Us has removed millions of unsafe products from the market, reducing the chance for children to be injured.”

Read more about the event here.

