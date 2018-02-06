This fake pharmaceutical ad is for parents who seriously need an effing break

There’s a fake drug ad spreading around the internet, and we’ve decided it’s the most hysterical, genius thing to have ever graced our screens.

From the people who brought you Scary Mommy, “The Dad” is a YouTube channel for “guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.”

The serious condition paraded in the ad is called “par-ent-ing,” and it affects “10 out of 10 mothers and fathers around the world.”

If you deal with any of the following symptoms, you may be a victim:

“exhaustion”

“sleep deprivation”

“headaches”

“hair thinning”

“what happened” thoughts

Par-ent-ing can lead to…

“Extreme debt”

“Loss of self identity”

But “aphukenbrake” can be the cure…

A prescription for the magical medicine entitled “aphukenbrake” (yes, that does sound how you think it sounds) can have side effects like:

“a sigh of relief”

“decrease in blood pressure”

“hanging with the boys”

But consider yourself warned:

You can’t take aphukenbrake “if there’s no one watching your kids” or “if you’ve taken one in the last 24 hours.” Also, the ad warns, “talk to your spouse before taking Aphukenbrake.”

Yes, take a big ol’ laugh. And try to forget about how real the condition really feels.

