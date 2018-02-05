'Lady-friendly' Doritos? Seriously? Nah, we like our chips messy and loud. Women say 'no thanks'

Psssst. Excuse me lady inhaling those Doritos. Wouldn’t you rather have a more feminine snack?

Of course you would! Because you’re the fairer sex and don’t want your dainty fingers smeared with orange gook and your ears assaulted.

At least that was the logic behind the proposed women-focused crisp.

PepsiCo., which is the maker of Doritos, believes this and in an interview with Freakonomics Radio, its C.E.O. Indra Nooyi said the company was nearing the launch of a snack just for women.

The snack will be quieter and will not leave flavor residue on your fingers. Bonus: It fits snugly in your purse. Leave the Doritos to men, Nooyi told Freakonomics:

“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom. “Women I think would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

Social media wasn’t having it.

Hi @Doritos! Please send over some of your lady friendly chips. I’m tired of being ostracized by my loud crunching and finger licking. Help me get my social life back! pic.twitter.com/KVVigRbuUx — Dawsyn Borland (@dawsynborland) February 5, 2018

Taking it to the next level

I don't feel masculine enough when I eat my chips anymore, please make ones that explode in my mouth like cellphone batteries @Doritos https://t.co/QE1DgsdFkB — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) February 5, 2018

#FacePalm

Oh cool even @Doritos wants to silence women. https://t.co/jSvCB2BqHg — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) February 5, 2018

Did you even ask a woman?

Oh sweet. They made corn bread. Did you have any women at this meeting, @Doritos? Besides the 1800s Dowager Countess you used your one go on the time machine to get? Did she run to the fainting couch at the sight of crumbs on her bosom? https://t.co/rT60JGFTwn — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) February 5, 2018

Oh snap. Or are they going to ‘pink tag’ it?

.@Doritos will the new Lady Doritos also be 20 cents less, so women can afford them? — Ariel Evans (@arieldiamond8) February 5, 2018

Doritos goes historic

Holy crap. LADY Doritos,thank God. I was really hoping for equal pay, respect, and rights to my own body not being voted on by old white men, but this will do just fine. @Doritos it’s a new dawn and history will remember the day you took a stand!🙃 — Renee (@reyfornow) February 5, 2018

#FirstWorldProblems

.@Doritos my girlfriend is always complaining about how loud her chips are. Can you do something about this? Her chips won’t shut up. — norm sousa (@normsousa) February 5, 2018

Proud chip dust scraper.

Hello, @Doritos? I would like you to make a bag of Salsa Verde Doritos so big that I can't fit it in my purse and instead must carry it around like a wiggly toddler. Also, just FYI, I am a woman and I gleefully scrape that thick layer of chip dust off my fingers with my teeth. — Katie Willert (@kawillert) February 5, 2018

Is this real life?

.@Doritos is apparently launching 'ladies crisps' as women supposedly don't like crunching loudly or licking their fingers. AND they're magically sized to fit a lady's handbag. This can't be real?!? pic.twitter.com/rZEjMIdIWf — Sabrina Barr (@fabsab5) February 5, 2018

All of life’s problems have been solved…

Thank god @Doritos is making a female-friendly crisp – not a day goes by when I don't feel crippling anxiety about crunching crisps in public. And perfectly-sized to fit in my handbag! I can now get back to worrying about the housework @EverydaySexism #whatagirlwants #doritos — Lily Capewell (@LilyCapewell) February 5, 2018

Like All the Moms?

