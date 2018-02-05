Kristen Bell shares how hubby Dax Shepard "nursed" her mastitis away. Literally.

Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard have let us into the most intimate aspects of their lives.

It’s been a joy, really. They’ve offered us true, just-like-us moments from their adventures in raising toddlers to their comical sex lives because of those toddlers.

But THIS is something waaaaay different.

In episode 4 of Bell’s new web series, “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” Bell speaks with “Scandal’s” Katie Lowes about breastfeeding and boobs.

But the OMG moment comes when Bell dishes about the time her husband had to “nurse” her boob. Bell explained Shepard was providing relief from the third case of mastitis after she stopped breastfeeding.

For those who don’t know, mastitis is a painful inflammation of the mammary gland, usually because of a bacterial infection.

If infected, the mastitis may require antibiotics, which Bell said she’s not a fan of and they were out of town anyway and couldn’t call a doctor so here’s what she told him:

“So I said to my husband, ‘I’m going to need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and nurse.’ He had the cup next to him. He was pulling and spitting into this cup and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”

Wow. Neither are we.

What a champ.

They are hands-down the couple we most want at our party for the stories they tell. We’ll be telling and re-telling them for weeks, er make that years!

