Chloe Kim's Super Bowl ad shows dad's sacrifice for Olympics

Moms and dads of Olympic athletes make huge, life-changing commitments too.

They spend hours transporting their talented athletes to practices, expenses on the equipment and coaching they need, and undergo intense emotional upheaval watching their sons and daughters succeed or fail in achieving their dreams.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim’s dad is breaking our hearts — in a good way — in this NBC Sports’ 2018 Winter Olympics commercial.

The ad aired Super Bowl Sunday and showed the sacrifice the snowboarder’s father, Jong-Jin Kim, made so that his daughter could follow her Olympic dreams. That sacrifice, set to the moving Ray Charles’ version of “America the Beautiful,” was to quit his job to support his daughter’s Olympic dreams full time.

Thanks dad for riding on this journey with me! See my #SuperBowl ad from @NBCOlympics this Sunday on NBC #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/skbuWIWdpc — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 1, 2018

Kim, 17, began snowboarding at age 4, and competing at 6. Her parents are from South Korea, where the games will be held starting Feb. 9.

Read more of Kim’s Olympic story at USA TODAY.

