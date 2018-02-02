The 4 stages of signing kids up for summer camp

Dreaming of warm summer days while bundling your kiddos up on a sub-zero day?

If you’re a working parent who needs summer child care, you’re definitely thinking about warm summer days and what your kids should do all day long while you work. Summer camp registrations usually open mid-January, and some are sold out well before the snow even melts.

Every January, I go through what I call the four stages of summer planning.

The stages of signing kids up for camp:

Stage 1: Excitement

“Oh the kids will get to do some fun things this summer! I should check out the camps at the universities, and the local museums! The parks department camp is OK, but I bet there are more exciting options out there!”

Stage 2: Denial

“Is that right? That can’t be right. The summer camp at the museum costs as much as a semester of college! What’s the sibling discount? $10 per session? $10? Is one percent off really considered a discount?”

Stage 3: Grief

“Why don’t we have an extra $10,000 sitting around to pay for the awesome summer of learning to code and mountain climb while enjoying an all-vegan diet grown in the garden…”

Stage 4: Acceptance

“Local park/community center camp it is! Budget-friendly, familiar, all their friends are there, and they can learn to code from YouTube, right?”

No matter what we plan, summer will come.

The snow will melt, the shorts will come out and the school year will be over. There will be fun days of enjoying nature, splashing in the pool and rainy afternoons spent making crafts.

Summer memories will be made whether they’re at a fancy camp or the parks department program. They’ll make new friends, learn new skills, and grow more then we’ll notice right away.

And the kids? They’ll long for those hot afternoons in the sun no matter how they’re spent as soon as the school bell rings again in the fall.

