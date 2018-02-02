Lactalis baby formula contaminated by salmonella for possibly more than a decade

Mothers across 80 countries this morning are waking up to the terrible news that their infant could have been poisoned by salmonella since potentially 2005.

The French dairy company Lactalis said in a statement that a salmonella contamination discovered this week is the same strain of salmonella found in its 2005 outbreak.

“In one of the biggest recalls of its kind, the company has pulled more than 7,000 tons of potentially contaminated baby formula and other powdered milk products … mostly in Europe, Africa and Asia,” The New York Times reported.

The U.S. was apparently not affected by the recall, a Lactalis spokesman told BBC.

“At least 38 children have been sickened by tainted milk,” The New York Times said. “No deaths have been reported.”

Lactalis has issued several recalls in the last two years, but it wasn’t until this week that the range of the crisis was realized.

Despite the calamity, Lactalis said this “in no way means that the Group is withdrawing from the infant milk market.”

Salmonella poisoning

According to the Mayo Clinic, salmonella symptoms will usually appear in 72 hours and can last two to seven days. Sometimes symptoms go unnoticed.

Symptoms include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Diarrhea

Fever

Chills

Headache

Blood in the stool

If you believe your baby has used a Lactalis product exposed to salmonella, check the list of products affected by clicking here.

