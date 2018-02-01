10 cheap Valentine's Day crafts to keep your kids busy this weekend

Let’s cut to the chase: Kids need constant entertainment and you’re out of ideas and probably short on cash by now.

We can help. Plus they’re themed and just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Check out these cheap, easy Valentine’s Day Crafts for kids:

1. Little love creature made from paper:

Click here for the tutorial.

2. Rainbow Heart Catchers

Click here for the tutorial.

3. Hedgehogs made from hearts

Click here for the tutorial.

4. Heart halo headbands

Click here for the tutorial.

5. Love leaf tree made with fingerprints

Click here for the tutorial.

6. Valentine’s Day popsicle-stick frame

Click here for the tutorial.

7. Heart-shaped animal crafts

Click here for the tutorial.

8. DIY treat holders

Click here for the tutorial.

9. DIY Unicorn Valentine’s Day box from Target

Purchase kit here.

10. Plan a Valentine’s Day photoshoot for your little stars

Purchase the “love” balloon here.

Purchase the fake flowers here.

