10 cheap Valentine's Day crafts to keep your kids busy this weekend
10 cheap Valentine's Day crafts to keep your kids busy this weekend
6
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Let’s cut to the chase: Kids need constant entertainment and you’re out of ideas and probably short on cash by now.
We can help. Plus they’re themed and just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Check out these cheap, easy Valentine’s Day Crafts for kids:
1. Little love creature made from paper:
Click here for the tutorial.
2. Rainbow Heart Catchers
Click here for the tutorial.
3. Hedgehogs made from hearts
Click here for the tutorial.
4. Heart halo headbands
Click here for the tutorial.
5. Love leaf tree made with fingerprints
Click here for the tutorial.
6. Valentine’s Day popsicle-stick frame
Click here for the tutorial.
7. Heart-shaped animal crafts
Click here for the tutorial.
8. DIY treat holders
Click here for the tutorial.
9. DIY Unicorn Valentine’s Day box from Target
Purchase kit here.
10. Plan a Valentine’s Day photoshoot for your little stars
Purchase the “love” balloon here.
Purchase the fake flowers here.
Like All the Moms?
Follow us on Facebook.
READ MORE:
arts and crafts, crafts, DIY, holidays, valentine's day, valentine's day 2018, Holidays, Parenting, Saving Money, Tips & Guides
6
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Latest
3hr
Netflix gifts moms and dads with everything they need to decompress at night with good butt-kicking flicks to rom-coms to serious cinema with (…)
5hr
You’re the mom who has it all together. Clean house, clean children. Always RSVPs. Never screams in the morning (…)
6hr
Talk about the most amazing baby shower gift. Guaranteed to get the most laughs, “Shittens” are wet-wipe mittens perfect for (…)
1d
Editor’s note: The below article has been adapted from Mary Jo Pitzl’s article on azcentral.com (…)
1d
This week, about 100 childhood and mental health experts pleaded with Facebook to kill its new messenger app for kids. Facebook said (…)
1d
If you haven’t seen it by now, do yourself a favor and grab a box of tissues beforehand. Pink’s new music video for (…)
2d
Mistakes are wonderful opportunities to learn! I’ve taught this foundational belief of the Positive Discipline program in parenting (…)
2d
January was a boon for families looking to snuggle up from the cold with a giant bowl of popcorn and cozily binge watch movies with the (…)
2d
LuLaRoe is making headlines again this week. The multilevel marketing company known for its leggings is facing backlash after one of its (…)
3d
To my tweens, Last weekend you asked me, “What is an opioid crisis? Are we at war with a country?” No sweet children, the opioid crisis (…)
More All The Moms
Newsletter
Get the day's top stories
Success
Thanks for signing up.
You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow.
Whoa!
Something went wrong.
Comments