'Shittens' mittens are the baby wipes EVERY new parent needs

Talk about the most amazing baby shower gift.

Guaranteed to get the most laughs, “Shittens” are wet-wipe mittens perfect for parents absolutely disgusted by baby poo. Or any kind of poo, probably.

You can purchase these bad boys on Amazon, but be warned: They’re constantly out of stock.

Based on the Amazon customer reviews, it seems these mittens are a little bit small! So if you’ve got some ginormous hands, then maybe these aren’t for you.

“I purchased this as more of a ‘gag’ gift for my husband but he was excited to use them. He said overall they don’t fit his hand well (he has big hands) and since they don’t fit well it makes them awkward to use,” one verified purchaser said.

But even still, they’re a great, multi-functional gag gift

You could use them for:

Baby butts

Your butt

Pet butts (although that’s probably not be the best for their skin)

Wiping down tiny crevices in the house or car

Baby shower gift

Retirement gift

“Over the hill” themed birthday party

I’m sure you lovely people will find countless other ways to use them.

