Best Netflix shows for parents this February after the kids go to bed

Netflix gifts moms and dads with everything they need to decompress at night with good butt-kicking flicks to rom-coms to serious cinema with its February new releases.

Both “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Vol. 2” arrived on Feb. 1, as did “Meet the Parents and “Meet the Fockers.”

Later in the month, moms and dads can look forward to “Lincoln.”

The much-anticipated series, “Altered Carbon,” based on Richard Morgan’s book of the same name also has arrived for streaming.

Feb. 1

Kill Bill: Vol 1 & 2

A bride awakens from a coma and is set on revenge. She saves her ex-boss Bill for last. Both are available to watch.

Goodfellas

Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, worked hard to move up in in the mob. This is the true story and how it all unraveled thanks to drug addiction and some mistakes. The movie also stars Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco.

Meet the Parents

Male nurse Gaylord ‘Greg’ Focker heads home to meet Pam’s family for the first time. Her father is a nightmare with a few secrets.

Meet the Fockers

The Fockers and Byrnes families meet for the first time. One family is uptight. This we know from “Meet the Parents.” One family is super mellow. Hilarity ensues.

The Hurt Locker

Jeremy Renner. That is all.

Oh. Right. There’s a plot too. Staff Sgt. William James is a member of a bomb-disposal unit stationed in Baghdad. Is he fearless or is he reckless?

American Pie (5 movies)

“This one time at band camp…” And then there’s the matter of the pie. The first and second “American Pie,” “American Pie: Band Camp,” “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love,” and “American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile” are all available for binge watching.

Oceans Eleven/Twelve/Thirteen

Catch all three Ocean’s movies with Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Julia Roberts as they turn double-crossing, fast-talking and jet-setting into high art.

Feb. 2

Altered Carbon

This series is getting all the buzz. It’s set in the future at a time where humans can survive physical death by having their consciousness “re-sleeved” into new bodies.

Feb. 16

Evan Almighty

God (Morgan Freeman) wants Evan Baxter (Steve Carrell), the newscaster who Jim Carrey hilariously made speak in tongues in “Bruce Almighty” to build an ark in preparation of a great flood.

Irreplaceable You

Abbie sets out to find a new love for her childhood best friend and fiance, Sam, in this Netflix original. Say what? Oh. It’s because she has cancer.

Feb. 22

Lincoln

Daniel Day-Lewis brings to life the humanity of President Lincoln who faces a dilemma. If he pushes for an immediate end to the civil war, which will save thousands of lives he may miss his chance to pass an amendment that ends slavery for all time.

