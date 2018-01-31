Pink's new music video with her daughter helps kids in a special way

If you haven’t seen it by now, do yourself a favor and grab a box of tissues beforehand.

Pink’s new music video for “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” is stunning for more reasons than her breathtaking voice and powerful lyrics.

To celebrate the release of this video, Pink partnered with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to launch a fundraising campaign to support the organization’s broader mission:

“Save and protect children and support moms and families around the world by providing healthcare, clean water, education and more.”

For those of you who have watched the video for WILD HEARTS CAN’T BE BROKEN… pic.twitter.com/BhtnPprTA7 — P!nk (@Pink) January 30, 2018

This song is one of 13 from her 2017 album, “Beautiful Trauma.”

The lyrics are a battle cry to and for all females of the world

She encourages perseverance and the importance of the fight.

She stands alone in a barren room, singing straight into the camera for the majority of the video and features her daughter Willow near the middle and again toward the end.

I can’t help but think this is her way of subtly implying why the heartache is worth it. What mom wouldn’t want to leave the world a better place for her kid? And I think most will agree Pink certainly does that.

Pink has been an outspoken advocate for women and girls, from the time she:

Made us cry at the 2017 VMAs by sharing the inspiring “beauty” advice she gave her daughter

To the time she:

Openly admitted to crying in the grocery store with a fan because motherhood is hard

And just the other day, when she:

Fiercely defended her fellow female artists against the Grammys president by saying women didn’t need to “step up” because they already had been since the beginning of time.

Some of her most powerful lyrics included:

“I will have to die for this I fear … I fight because I have to.

I fight for us to know the truth” “I know it’s hard, we have to try. This is a battle I must win. To want my share is not a sin.” “The stones you throw can make me bleed. But I won’t stop until we’re free.” “My freedom is burning. This broken world keeps turning. I’ll never surrender.” “Wild hearts can’t be broken. This wild heart can’t be broken”

Here’s to many more songs and music videos from our beloved bombshell. We love you, Pink!

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE: