New Netflix shows and movies families can binge watch in February

January was a boon for families looking to snuggle up from the cold with a giant bowl of popcorn and cozily binge watch movies with the whole fam. There were 23 great family movies released, most of which you can still catch like, “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.”

February is a short month and maybe that’s why we have a short line up. Still, there’s some gems like the too cool, too fun, “Men in Black.”

For a full listing of February Netflix releases, check out this USA TODAY story.

Feb. 1

Ella Enchanted

The godmother of Ella (Anne Hathaway) “blesses” her as a baby with the requirement that she does everything she’s told. She embarks on a journey to break the spell with handsome Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy).

Men in Black

Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith) are the Men in Black, the best kept secret in the universe. They regulate and investigate all things alien on Earth.

Ocean’s Eleven

This PG-13 movie has a star-packed cast with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts and Andy Garcia. A group of wise-crackin’ con-artists plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously that are all owned by a ruthless entrepreneur (Garcia) who has a love interest who’s also the ex-girlfriend of their leader, Danny Ocean (Clooney).

Ocean’s Twelve

The casino owner that Danny Ocean robbed in “Ocean’s Eleven” is seeking payback with interest. The group is forced to plan three European heists.

Ocean’s Thirteen

Danny Ocean’s group is out for revenge after a casino owner, played by Al Pacino, double crosses his mentor. They not only plan to ruin him financially but to destroy his reputation, which he prizes most, having earned the Royal Review’s Five Diamond Award for each of his properties.

Feb. 2

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Luna gets some help from her magical toy chest as she enters Amazia, where she adds new memories with old friends to her scrapbook.

Feb. 8

The Emoji Movie

An emoji named Gene doesn’t want to stick with only one expression, much to the disappointment of his parents and other emojis. This leads him through a journey through his phone’s other apps and a discovery that threatens the phone’s very existence.

Feb. 14

Greenhouse Academy: (Season 2) – Netflix Original

A conspiracy lurks at this elite southern California boarding school where twins moved to after losing their mom to make a fresh start.

Feb. 16

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: (Season 6)

This is expected to be the final season for the series that began in 2015 with 13 episodes.

Feb. 22

Atomic Puppet: (Season 1)

Superhero Captain Atomic is turned into a sock puppet after shaking hands with a 12-year-old fan. He teams up with the boy to try and regain his powers.

Leaving Feb. 1

Corpse Bride

The Nightmare Before Christmas

