Amazing! How-to video makes kaleidoscope using only LEGOs

The things that can be created with LEGOs are constantly astounding us.

From a Mona Lisa replica, to the Kennedy Space Center to an X Wing Fighter Jet to a roller coaster that will be housed in a museum.

Professional LEGO artist Adam Ward may not be building on that scale, but that’s all the better for kids and families looking to create something with the thousands of pieces at home.

Ward has created a clear, step-by-step video on how to build a kaleidoscope using only LEGOs on Soul Pancake’s Facebook Page.

Along the way, kids might pick up a few lessons about geometry, light, and engineering without even knowing it!

For more of Ward’s LEGO builds, follow him on Instagram @peaceandbricks.

