Alert: These 6 kids toys and baby products were recalled this month

Parents,

You should be able to safely assume the toys you buy your little one at a big-box retailer or online are safe.

Sadly, you’d be wrong.

Let’s not get carried away; Most of the time, product recalls don’t result in horrendous accidents and tragedies. But they do occur more frequently than you probably think.

Check out all the kids toys recalled this month:

When:

Jan. 25, 2018

Reason:

The clamp at the top breaks, “causing the mobile to fall” on your baby.

About 32,000 of these products have been purchased in the U.S. About 5,000 were bought in Canada. The CPSC recommends returning the item or request a refund. Call 800-521-2010 or click here.

When:

Jan. 25, 2018

Reason:

The elephant’s ears “can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children.”

About 280,000 of these rattles have been purchased! It is not clear whether all of them were sold in the U.S. The CPSC says to call 800-521-2010 for a refund or click here.

When:

Jan. 24, 2018.

Reason:

The center Pokéball of the spinner can loosen and fall off, “posing a choking hazard.”

About 20,000 of these have been purchased. It is not clear whether all of them were sold in the U.S. The CPSC says to call 888-320-3299 for a refund or email supportdesk@fabny.com.

When:

Jan. 18, 2018.

Reason:

“The bassinets fail to meet the mandatory federal safety standard for bassinets and cradles, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.”

About 1,000 of these bassinets were purchased. It is not clear whether all of them were sold in the U.S. The CPSC says to call Amazon at 888-280-4331 or contact the company via Amazon.com.

When:

Jan. 9, 2018.

Reason:

“The front legs on the highchair can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards to children.”

Almost 8,000 of these chairs were sold in the U.S. About 2,000 were purchased in Canada. The CPSC recommends replacing the chair immediately. Call Skip Hop at 888-282-4674 or visit SkipHop.com and click “Recalls.”

When:

Jan. 2, 2018.

Reason:

Children can unzip the cover, crawl inside and suffocate or “choke on the bean bag chair’s foam beads.”

About 1,200 of these have been purchased. It is not clear whether all of them were sold in the U.S. The CPSC says to call Comfort Research at 844-578-8933.

