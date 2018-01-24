Kids soccer line coming to Target: Everything will be $20 or less

Soccer moms, REJOICE!

Target is going to launch an exclusive – and affordable – line of soccer clothing for kids.

The new Umbro line comes out late February.

More than 90 pieces of clothes and equipment will be available in stores and online, including cleats, jerseys, shin-guards and more, specifically for kids.

Umbro is a Manchester-based sportswear company that has provided uniforms for “some of the top teams around the world,” according to a press release from Target.

And the best part?

It all ranges from $5 to $20.

Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer told Target’s Bullseye newsletter that soccer is a growing sport, both among their shoppers and in the U.S:

“As the only mass retailer to sell Umbro, we’re giving more families access to the sport through stylish and affordable apparel and gear.”

