10 of the funniest mommy bloggers to follow right now

Staying up in bed to watch funny video rants.

Sitting on the toilet a wee bit longer to finish reading a sarcastic blog post.

Incessantly sharing funny parenting memes on Facebook.

We get it. Moms are flippin’ hysterical. And there are never too many funny blog posts.

Here are 10 of our favorites:

1. Dena Blizzard of One Funny Mother

Blizzard blew up a few years back for her Pokémon Go parody video called Chardonnay Go! Just last year, she made her viral rounds again when she filmed a hysterical rant in Target about teacher appreciation.

2. Nicole Nelson McLaughlin, from @MyRecipes

McLaughlin is effortlessly hysterical in her “Mom Vs. (insert recipe here)” videos from the Well Done Food Facebook page and Instagram channel. Her blunt, dry humor makes her incredibly enjoyable to watch, and best of all, she says what everyone’s thinking!

3. Amber Dusick, author of “Parenting: Illustrated with Crappy Pictures“

These simple but totally true cartoons will have you holding back laughter at your desk. And her book would make the perfect coffee table addition; that is, until your kids spill grape juice on it.

4. Joanna McClanahan of “Ramblin’ Mama”

Follow McClanahan and you'll literally laugh at funny memes for days. They're so relatable! She's also a staffer at one of our favorite mommy sites, Scary Mommy.

Follow McClanahan and you’ll literally laugh at funny memes for days. They’re so relatable! She’s also a staffer at one of our favorite mommy sites, Scary Mommy.

5. Raquel D’Apice of “The Ugly Volvo“

Pretty much every funny mom thought or qualm you’ve ever had, D’Apice has had too, hence her book, “Welcome to the Club: 100 Parenting Milestones You Never Saw Coming.” But you don’t have to read the entire book. Check out her blog for short snippets of funny #momlife stories.

6. Susan McLean of “No Domestic Diva“

McClean’s a longtime blogger with a plethora of blog posts that pretty much run the gamut. One of my personal favorites is 15 Things That My Friends Without Kids Are Thinking When They Visit My House.

7. Lisa Page Rosenburg of “Smacksy”

If you’ve ever wanted to be a fly on the wall in someone else’s house to see how other families operate, this is your shot. Rosenburg invites readers into a behind-the-scene peek of her family’s day-to-day experiences. And her stories do not disappoint.

Woolsey’s self aware humor always makes for a fun read. Whether she’s joking about how her husband needs to realize her plans are “the best ever” or remembering that time her kid wanted to read EVERY recipe from the pressure cooker book, her blog’s always a delight.

9. Elle, Meg and Brooke of “What’s up Moms”

If you haven’t seen videos from the What’s Up Mom channel yet, you need to change that RIGHT NOW. These three women’s parody videos will have you gasping for air because you’re laughing so hard. No joke.

But they also have fun DIY craft videos and healthy, kid-friendly recipes, too! They’re basically you’re one-stop shop for entertainment when you’re at home with the kids for a day.

Merry Christmas 🎄 😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Tianne King (@tianneking) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

This mom-daughter duo is gushingly cute. They film a variety of videos together, including adorable dance tutorials and shopping. But Heaven, the daughter, also has an Ellen Degeneres-like talk show where she discusses issues of the day to a live audience of similarly aged children. SO CUTE.