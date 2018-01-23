The 'Incredibles 2' cast adds Sophia Bush and 'Breaking Bad' stars

Parents may be more excited than their kids on this news.

Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2 IS COMING BABY!

June 15, 2018 will be the date moms and dads won’t mind waiting in crowded concession-stand lines at the theater to watch the Disney Pixar family of heroes throw down another fight against evil.

Crying babies? Whatever. The soda machine’s empty? No big deal.

Nothing will ruin this for us. Why?

BECAUSE WE’VE WAITED 14 DAMN YEARS FOR THIS!

OK, if you couldn’t tell, I LOVE The Incredibles. Who doesn’t?!

And to make it even better, the new cast additions rock!

New ‘Incredibles 2’ characters:

Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor

Remember the guy from Breaking Bad who then got his own amazing spinoff series, Better Call Saul? Yeah, this is going to be SO. GOOD.

Catherine Keener as Evelyn Deavor

Keener most notably acted in Jordan Peele’s thriller Get Out, in 2017.

Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker

ALSO from Breaking Bad as well as Better Call Saul and the film The Commuter, now in theaters.

Sophia Bush as Voyd

A fierce women’s rights activist. Bush was in One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die and several crime TV shows.

Isabella Rossellini as the ambassador

Rossellini starred in Joy in 2015, featuring Jennifer Lawrence, and Enemy, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, in 2013.

As for the storyline…

The single trailer teaser doesn’t tell us much (other than Baby Jack-Jack has laser vision powers and his Dad is stoked about it, until his hair gets burnt off). So I guess that means even “super dads” lose their hair.

But we do know from Pixar’s website the story revolves around the mom Helen’s absence, voiced by Holly Hunter. The family has to adjust to “‘normal’ life” while also discovering the baby’s powers. Then a new villain comes into the picture, (Is it Voyd? We wonder…) and fellow hero Frozone, Samuel L. Jackson, has to help the family again.

WE CAN’T WAIT.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.