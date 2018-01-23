Disney + Le Creuset = a reason to get cooking in the kitchen

I love to cook.

But I don’t do it as much as I used to, what with juggling the whole job and kids thing. But Tuesday Disney and Le Creuset unveiled new cookware that literally makes me want to run to the store and start filing through my favorite cold-weather recipes.

The special edition “Mickey Mouse Cookware” includes red and black Mickey Mouse ramekins, a 4.5 quart red “Mickey Mouse” dutch oven and a “silicon cool tool with Mickey Mouse imprint,” per a Le Creuset press release.

M-I-C-K-E-Y M-O-U-S-E! Our special collaboration with @Disney celebrating two iconic brands who bring joy to fans all over the world is here! https://t.co/TWCswzBKUX pic.twitter.com/nydiLRh9FY — Le Creuset (@lecreuset) January 23, 2018

The ramekins retail for $50, the dutch oven with Mickey decal is $350 and the spatula/trivet is $20. (Hey, no one said Mickey came cheap.)

“This exciting new line is intended to delight Mickey Mouse fans of all ages around the world, we’re thrilled to announce this collaboration,” Faye Gooding, CEO of Le Creuset of America said in the news release.

This is not the first time Disney and Le Creuset paired up to create dreamy, drool-worthy cookware. The companies previously collaborated on a “Beauty and the Beast” collection and Snow White-themed pots and items.

The new Mickey Mouse cookware is available starting today at Le Creuset and Williams-Sonoma.

