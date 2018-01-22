If you didn't hear by now, the Tide Pod challenge is dangerous and dumb

It wasn’t giving birth that made me feel like a parent. Or late-night feedings. Or even changing onesies that appeared to have been soiled by a directionally challenged, lactose-intolerant water buffalo.

It was having to tell another human being to not put the horrible ‘thing’ in their mouth. The items were varied and diverse in grossness.

Pre-licked candies in thick dust-bunny coats. That hardened, petrified potato matter retrieved from under the back seat of the minivan. Modeling clay in the litter box. All horrible things I had to wrestle away from a chubby fist and drooling, toothless maw.

I thought the days of eating horrible things was long behind me as my kids have honed their survival instincts.

For example: They no longer try to dash into traffic or tell mommy she needs to brush her teeth. But apparently I’m still on horrible-things patrol. Because now there is the Tide Pod challenge.

The Tide Pod challenge is new to the ancient and extensive Annals of Documented Stupid Teenager Behaviors, according to Snopes and the Washington Post, which insist that this is a very real, very dangerous craze in which kids dare each other to put Tide Laundry Pods in their mouths and post the results on YouTube.

The hilarity of swishing literal poison and spitting out the gooey mess allegedly ensues.

In fact, two teens in Phoenix, Ariz., were recently sickened by eating the laundry pods.

Why it’s dumb (the obvious part)

I’m sure, reader, I don’t need to tell you how dumb this is. But because we’re thorough here at All the Moms, here’s Alfred Aleguas, managing director of the Florida Poison Information Center, to point out two major problems with the practice:

Children and teens can aspirate on the liquid by inhaling it into their lungs. Or they can become ill by ingesting it — experiencing a change in blood pressure and heart rate, losing consciousness or having seizures.

And the unspoken No. 3: You are wasting my expensive laundry detergent and making a huge mess. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?! Which, although not nearly as urgent as points 1 and 2, is still valid and worthy of a good yelling all on its own.

YouTube, for its part, is vowing to take down the videos, with Facebook and Instagram following suit.

What my actual 12-year-old said about it

I talked about this yesterday with my 12-year-old, an avid consumer of YouTube and actual human boy.

“You’ve heard of the Tide Pod Challenge?” I said.

“Yeah,” he said.

“You know that’s really dumb,” I told him.

“Yeah,” he said.

“Like, really, really dumb,” I said.

“Yeah,” he said.

“Don’t do that, OK?”

“Yeah,” he said.

I’m still locking up the Tide Pods.

