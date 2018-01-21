First look: 'Pinkalicious and Peterrific' coming to PBS KIDS

The best-selling book series about the girl who loves pink and cupcakes and has inspired a musical is coming to PBS KIDS in February.

“Pinkalicious & Peterrific” will debut Feb. 19.

The series, based on the “Pinkalicious” book series by Victoria Kann, are for ages 3-5 and will follow the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother Peter, says PBS KIDS.

“She is an artist at heart—and, like most creative people, she sees the world differently from others. She knows what she likes, and she’s not afraid to express herself—though she sometimes needs help from her brother, Peter, and her neighborhood friends.”

The series is a multi-platform experience, meaning that games, full episodes and clips will be available for streaming across apps and platforms and eventually the show’s own dedicated app.

The “Pinkalicious” book series has sold 23 million copies, includes 63 titles and has been translated into multiple languages. “Peterrific” just debuted in May.

