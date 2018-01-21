6 scientific facts January babies have every right to brag about

January babies help us ring in the new year. They’re our new beginning in every sense of the word. They’re brand new to the world and their possibilities are endless.

What does science have to say about their potential?

Let’s find out.

6 facts you didn’t know about January babies

1. They may grow up to be doctors.

This give parents reason to hope they’ll one day oh-so-casually drop into conversation that their progeny is a doctor.

Researchers within the UK Office of National Statistics analyzed 19 different professions from a census and determined that of those professions the greatest percentage of children born in January grow up to be either a doctor or a debt collector. Ahem. Maybe the latter is not not worth bragging about. But still. It’s an employed child.

2. They’re creative.

A 2012 study published in PLOS ONE showed that January and February babies are creative. Of course, the same study showed children born in January have a higher chance of being diagnosed with schizophrenia.

3. They Could become Famous

A small study conducted by the University of Connecticut’s Dr. Mark Hamilton found that January and February babies — or those born under the sign of Aquarius — have a higher chance of becoming a celebrity.

The study of 300 celebrities was published in the the journal of Comprehensive Psychology.

4. They’re the boss.

Babies born in January are more likely to grow up to be CEOs. A study of S&P 500 companies from 1992 to 2009, found that 10 percent of CEO’s were born in January, ranking them among the top five CEO-producing months.

5. They have an edge in sports

Malcolm Gladwell’s book “Outliers” says that children born in January, February and March have an advantage because of Canada’s junior hockey structure. A 2013 study, also gives the January-born the edge in being drafted into the National Hockey League but other studies show that this athletic advantage likely expands into other sports as well.

6. They’re at low risk for major diseases

Columbia University Department of Medicine looked at 1.75 million records and 1,668 diseases of patients treated at the center born between 1900 and 2000. The study looked out how your birth month connected with the major diseases you may develop over you lifetime. According to a chart the Washington Post put together, January babies fare far better than six other months for contracting major diseases. January babies were not considered at risk, according to the chart, for developing reproductive, respiratory or neurological illnesses and were considered low risk for cardiovascular disease.

