Patton Oswalt's 8-year-old daughter writes story about magnificent 'Fart land'

Oh, to be a kid again.

Two days ago, Patton Oswalt tweeted out a picture of a story written by his 8-year-old daughter, Alice.

The witty 10-sentence story explore a magical place full of farters. And everyone loves it. Except someone named Mia, but Alice says not to worry about her.

My daughter wrote this today. Gonna submit it to the @NewYorker’s SHOUTS AND MURMURS section. pic.twitter.com/myllaKrF7n — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 17, 2018

The story goes:

fart land is a land where people who fart a lot get sent to. You are one of those people. So you will be sent there. Your friends can visit. Not t oworry. You will have a great time. At first it seems sad:( but every single person like it not one but Mia. you don’t need to worry about her. You home is 3249 sticky drive. Have fun!

Uh, what does that mean? One interpretation:

It simply has to be asked: Is sticky drive perhaps named after a fart that turned into a little more?

I guess we’ll have to wait for “Fart land 2.”

Enjoy this little nugget and share with others who enjoy a good fart story as much as you do.

