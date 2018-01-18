Happy Winnie the Pooh Day! Here are all the Pooh Bear scenes and quotes we love

Today is a very important day. Do you know what it is?

It’s A. A. Milne’s birthday, of course! (The creator of Winnie the Pooh!)

OK maybe not “of course.” But it is. So we’re sharing some of the best social posts we’ve seen so far in remembrance of our favorite little childhood friends.

Let the cuteness begin

Just a warning, though. You might be FEELIN’ the feels by the end of it:

Like this line that is so simple yet so touching:

Or this one, that really touches on the importance and benefits of empathy:

"I'm scared," said Piglet.

"A story will help," said Pooh.

"How?"

"Don't you know? Stories make your heart grow." #WinnieThePoohDay pic.twitter.com/ZL68BBOUDZ — Chris Gill (@ChrisDavidGill) January 18, 2018

And this one about loving and accepting yourself just as you are:

Winnie the Pooh is my spirit animal on a good day #WinnieThePoohDay pic.twitter.com/LpfuNhPxuh — Ashley Fakava (@FakavaKiller) January 18, 2018

And can we just stop to remember how many times we watched this scene as kids:

Ugh, hitting us with the feels again:

‘I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart for so long. If we’re in each other’s dreams, we can be together all the time.’

Happy #WinnieThePoohDay pic.twitter.com/5b7UcYG4MM — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) January 18, 2018

Remember how dang sweet Pooh was to literally everyone or everything he met? We could use some of that today.

I love Winnie Pooh and his friends #WinnieThePoohDay pic.twitter.com/HEdWg2Kqvu — TJ (@TJ_Kiwi) January 18, 2018

But then again, we’ve got to live in (and appreciate) the moment:

WE BRIEFLY INTERRUPT THIS THREAD OF CUTE POSTS FOR THIS SINGLE HILARIOUS REAL-LIFE POST:

Like wow, this kid must have had a whole pot of coffee or something. Dang.

That time my daughter out-bounced Tigger at the crystal palace in WDW #WinnieThePoohDay pic.twitter.com/5Jd0obeoGw — Amy On The Prairie (@AmyOnThePrairie) January 18, 2018

OK, carrying on…

SO INSIGHTFUL.

Happy Birthday to A.A. Milne! Thank you for the beautiful world you created, and the wise words that transcend any age. 💛 #WinnieThePoohDay ✨🐝🍯 pic.twitter.com/NhO1bj0lOd — Marena Bronson (@MarenaBronson) January 18, 2018

Got to love Pooh and Piglet’s forever friendship:

#WinnieThePoohDay A poignant moment reflecting the depth of friendship. pic.twitter.com/4xdkwmXTFn — Jules (@kind_but_bolshy) January 18, 2018

Again with the simple but profound!

And finally, the best for last. Because there’s so much to learn from Pooh:

Happy #WinnieThePoohDay. I dare you not to smile while reading an A.A. Milne book with a child. pic.twitter.com/PAIxrvxmty — Christina Smith (@smithwestmount) January 18, 2018

