Happy Winnie the Pooh Day! Here are all the Pooh Bear scenes and quotes we love

Today is a very important day. Do you know what it is?
It’s A. A. Milne’s birthday, of course! (The creator of Winnie the Pooh!)
OK maybe not “of course.” But it is. So we’re sharing some of the best social posts we’ve seen so far in remembrance of our favorite little childhood friends.
Let the cuteness begin
Just a warning, though. You might be FEELIN’ the feels by the end of it:
Like this line that is so simple yet so touching:
Or this one, that really touches on the importance and benefits of empathy:
And this one about loving and accepting yourself just as you are:
And can we just stop to remember how many times we watched this scene as kids:
Ugh, hitting us with the feels again:
Remember how dang sweet Pooh was to literally everyone or everything he met? We could use some of that today.
But then again, we’ve got to live in (and appreciate) the moment:
WE BRIEFLY INTERRUPT THIS THREAD OF CUTE POSTS FOR THIS SINGLE HILARIOUS REAL-LIFE POST:
Like wow, this kid must have had a whole pot of coffee or something. Dang.
OK, carrying on…
SO INSIGHTFUL.
Got to love Pooh and Piglet’s forever friendship:
Again with the simple but profound!
And finally, the best for last. Because there’s so much to learn from Pooh:
Comments