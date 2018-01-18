Family looks like 'LEGO people' after worst photo retouches ever

It’s so, so wrong. Maybe a little funny, but mostly just terrifying.

The Zarings paid $250 for a professional photographer to shoot their family. When the photos came back, the family’s faces resembled those plastic toys we parents hate stepping on so much.

They’re smiling in the photos, though, so there’s that.

Pam and Dave Zaring even laugh about it in their joint Facebook page, explaining that the photographer’s professor forgot to teach her the part about retouching photos, saying:

“Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us. She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke – final product.”

The teeth! Check out the teeth in this next photo!

Dave and Pam Zaring told KCEN-TV they married three years ago but had never taken pictures as a blended family with their two sons Cade, 12, and Connor, 8. They invited Dave’s mom, Sharon, along for the photo shoot too.

The disc containing the photos they shot at a park in St. Louis, Mo. months earlier arrived just this January. When her kids looked at the pictures, Pam Zaring told the TV station they couldn’t comprehend what they were seeing.

“My kids were so confused. They thought we were playing a joke on them. They just kept saying they looked like Lego people.”

The photographer offered to reshoot the photos but Pam Zaring declined. She also said she’s not seeking a refund.

“This has been worth every penny,” she said.

