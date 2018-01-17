Tampico and Hiland Orange Juice recalled for containing milk protein

Parents of children with milk allergies or sensitivity, take note:

Hiland Dairy brand orange juice and Tampico Citrus Punch sold in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado and Kansas have been recalled for possibly containing milk protein.

The problem was recognized “during internal quality control testing” at its Nebraska facility, the company said in a statement. “The company promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the voluntary product recall.”

According to the company spokeswoman, Kathy Broniecki, all un-purchased bottles were returned as of Monday, Jan. 15.

How to know if your OJ or Tampico is contaminated:

The bottles affected have specific “Sell by” dates and product codes printed near the top cap:

“One Gallon Hiland Dairy Orange Juice” with a “Sell by date” of Feb. 5, 2018, plant code: 3108.

“One Gallon Tampico Citrus Punch” with a “Sell by date” of March 9, 2018, plant code: 3108.

Customers who’ve purchased one of the beverages “are encouraged to discard it or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item,” the statement said.

According to spokeswoman Kathy Broniecki, no reports of allergic reactions have surfaced so far.

If such case were to occur, the customer were need to submit a customer report; once verified, “Hiland’s insurance company would be notified and provide assistance,” Broniecki said in an email to All the Moms.

