So cute: Disney's Animal Kingdom welcomes its first newborn Nile hippo in 13 years

A Nile hippopotamus was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. This was the first hippo born at the park in 13 years, marking another success for the dedicated and highly trained team of Walt Disney World animal care experts. The mother hippo, Tuma, and her mate, Henry, were chosen to breed through the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Disney's Animal Kingdom guests may see Tuma and her calf on Kilimanjaro Safaris and during the Wild Africa Trek experience.

The cutest little nugget of a hippo was born last week at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida at Walt Disney World, and I am picking my jaw off the floor.

The Nile hippo loves its mama, Tuma, and apparently isn’t leaving her side, so the park doesn’t know its weight or gender yet. Somewhere between 60 and 110 pounds would be normal, Scott Terrell said on the Disney Parks blog.

“The Nile hippopotamus is a vulnerable species with a declining population,” he said.

Tuma and another hippo, Henry, were bred under the supervision of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. This hippo was the first in 13 years to be born at the park.

“This birth is an important contribution to the worldwide conservation and understanding of these amazing creatures,” Terrell said.

Tuma and the baby are currently chillin’ on Kilimangaro Safaris in the Animal Kingdom. Check them out at the Wild Africa Trek Experience.

Now I just want more photos of this baby so we can compare it to Fiona, because she’s pretty dang cute, too. And, she turned 1 this week!

