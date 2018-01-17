Mom and 6-year-old stock 'blessing box' to feed locals in need

Scrolling through your social feed and watching the news can be so disheartening.

What’s happened to humanity? Is this the world I want my children growing up in?

And then you happen upon this mom and son in Wichita, Kansas, and the wintry block in your heart begins to thaw.

Maggie Ballard and her 6-year-old son, Paxton Burns, created a blessing box.

Since October 2016, Paxton has been filling the red box up on the lawn before school with canned goods, dried noodles, soap, pancake mix and other foods and toiletries before school.

The sign on the door of the box reads: “Take a blessing when you need one. Leave (a) blessing when you can.”

The family has had to pay from their own money to fill the box, but at other times people have filled the box with donations or mailed money to help.

But wait… it gets better

Since Paxton unveiled his blessing box in October 2016, the city has come together to help place 14 more all over town.

There are plans for up to 27 more boxes, Ballard told All the Moms. The sites are responsible for stocking their own boxes, and Ballard, who works full time for a criminal defense lawyer, is always hustling for donations on her Facebook page.

“The box at my house which is (box number one) goes through about $700-$800 (in donated supplies) a week to put things in perspective,” Ballard said.

Who’s using the boxes?

Paxton talks to his friends about being wasteful.

And Ballard said she understands hunger isn’t just connected with the homeless.

“Most importantly I have learned that most of the people using the boxes are the working poor, not homeless. It’s people that need a little help to the next pay day, living pay check to paycheck. It’s a huge problem and I don’t see an end in sight. We will just keeping pushing forward!”

Sometimes people write thank-you notes and leave them in the boxes. Like this one from a man who wrote Paxton:

“I’m old enough to be your grandpa, and all my heroes are getting old and dying. Now you are my NEW hero!”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Try to watch the ‘Thank You, Mom’ Olympic ad without crying

Instagram’s Lego Dad captures absurdities of parenting perfectly

Boy with autism gets huge surprise after his b-day party got no RSVP’s

The cute reason a couple is naming their baby after Olive Garden