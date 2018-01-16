Urgent warning: Check your kids' Google Play phone apps and games for porn malware

OK parents, listen up. Sixty apps from the Google Play store have been targeted by malicious malware dubbed “Adult Swine,” and your kids may be in some serious distress if they’ve downloaded one of them.

Global cyber security company Check Point Research found the malicious code last week. Daniel Padon, a mobile security researcher with the company, told All the Moms about what it is and advised what actions to take.

The malware attacks the app user in three different ways, all of which profit the hacker, Padon said.

Geek Tip: Adult Swine is not the same as a virus. This malware doesn’t spread like computer viruses, which is a good thing.

How the malware attacks

1st: Inappropriate ads

The hacker’s first attack the displays ads that pop up while the child is playing the game on a phone. Any of these ads could contain potentially mature or pornographic content.

2nd: New app downloads

The malware also lures users (many of whom are children) into downloading “phone security apps” by falsely stating the phone in use has a virus and must be protected. The hacker then makes money off the downloads.

3rd: Fraudulent registrations for premium charges

What makes this attack especially pernicious is how it takes advantage of children specifically. “As a user, you’re not aware they’re trying to register you for premium services,” Padon said.

What does that mean?

Think of those old-school computer pop-ups that say, “Congratulations, you just won a free iPhone!” That’s what Adult Swine does. To retrieve the prize, it asks for the user’s phone number. With that info, the hacker can then register the user for costly services. Of course, there aren’t any services. The hacker just pockets the money.

How is it being handled? What should parents do?

Padon said Check Point Research immediately alerted Google of the malware, and all the games were subsequently taken down. So if your child hasn’t already downloaded the game, you’re safe!

If your kid HAS downloaded one of the games (check the game list here), delete it.

Then check the phone for unfamiliar apps. Though not witnessed in this particular case, Padon said malware often downloads additional corrupt apps. Check your phone just in case.

Next, ask your child if he or she entered personal information to retrieve “prizes.” Contact your phone service provider to alert them of potentially fraudulent purchases. Rest assured though, Padon said in large cases like these, phone companies are typically aware and handle it smoothly.

Last thing: Find a real anti-virus security product for your phone, Padon recommended. Most people wouldn’t use a completely unprotected computer, he said. So why do that with your phone?

