5 times breastfeeding moms were shamed

Parents, kids and Chick-fil-A are a sacred trinity of food, frequent child play dates and relative cleanliness.

So it comes as more than a bit of shock that a North Dakota woman would be asked to leave a Chick-Fil-A for breastfeeding her daughter this weekend.

What’s even more shocking, is that in a time when the adage ‘breast is best’ is often touted (we love formula feeders, too) among society, it KEEPS HAPPENING. Moms are being booted left and right for daring to nourish their child in public.

And did these previous incidences happen over many years, you ask? Nope. This is all just in the last six months.

Read below for more on the story about that breastfeeding North Dakota mom, who eventually received an apology. We’ve also included four additional recent occasions when a breastfeeding mom was shamed.

5 times a breastfeeding mom was treated like crap

1. Chick-fil-A

Macy Hornung said in a Facebook post that she was breastfeeding her baby when the Chick-Fil-A owner, Kimberly Flamm, approached their table and criticized her for nursing in public.

” I tried to explain that I couldn’t, because my baby refuses to be covered…”

Hornung said she was showing no more than the upper portion of her breast but the owner said that children and men could see her “indecency” and she needed to cover.

FYI: Under North Dakota law, a woman is able to breastfeed in any public or private location.

To her credit, the owner later apologized on the franchise’s Facebook page.

2. Disneyland

A California mom strolling through Disneyland in November got some major stink-eye for daring to breastfeed her 10-month-old son so she snapped a photo and it went viral.

The Disneyland breastfeeding mom clap back was brilliant social fodder for people wanting to weigh in on public breastfeeding.

The photo was taken by the mom’s husband and perfectly framed two scowlers in the background. The photo wasn’t an actual candid photo, as the mom explained in the post. She was breastfeeding her son while waiting in a long line, and heard the two women saying that she should nurse in a bathroom instead of in the open. She decided to move closer to the women and work them into the photo. She said in her post:

“No woman should be shamed for feeding their baby uncovered.”

3. An Idaho Walmart

Ashley McCall said she was shopping at the Twin Falls, Idaho Walmart in December when her baby, Cillian, started screaming. She said in a Facebook post:

“I sat down on a bench, in a fairly secluded area, and started trying to nurse him. After about 5 minutes a clerk came up to me and asked me to leave. I asked if I could take him to the bench in the bathroom and was told that it would be better if I just took him home.”

She breastfed in her cramped Hyundai Elantra.

But when she got home, McCall organized a nurse-in.

McCall organized a group of women and returned to that Walmart in Idaho, which is the only state that doesn’t have a law allowing moms to nurse in public. (Oddly, Walmart policy does permit breastfeeding in stores.)

About 10 women showed up to support McCall.

The Twin Falls Walmat told People that the store was unable to identify which staff member told McCall to leave, but that the store manager has since apologized to the mom.

4. A Georgia hospital

Kymmie Snyder was waiting for her daughter’s appointment at a hospital in Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. when she began nursing her 10-month-old son, Klyo. Kylo has cystic fibrosis, she explained on her Facebook post.

A hospital staff member walked over and placed a towel over Kylo’s head, according to the post.

Snyder snatched it off. The staff member instructed her again to “cover his head.” She said in her post:

“I don’t know who you thought you were approaching this morning but I am certainly the wrong one.”

Snyder didn’t accept the staff member’s response that this was “hospital rules.” She sought and received an apology.

Today received a full statement of apology from the hospital, which read in part:

First and foremost, we want to sincerely apologize to Ms. Snyder for the insensitive incident that occurred while she was visiting our hospital. The action by the individual involved is not indicative of our health system’s overall commitment to breastfeeding.

5. London Museum

Of all places it seems people would be least likely to be offended at seeing a breast, a museum might be one of them. Which is why a breastfeeding mom says she was “perplexed” in August at being asked to cover up at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.

The mom and Twitter user who goes by “Vaguechera” responded by tweeting out a series of nude statues, one with a breastfeeding mom, inside the museum.

Flashed a nanosecond of nipple while #breastfeeding and was asked to cover up in @V_and_A courtyard. Am perplexed…. pic.twitter.com/T6VIRQbgrC — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

'I will throw you out of this museum with your naked breasts!' 'But I'm made of marble!' 'Oh sorry you're fine then' @V_and_A pic.twitter.com/HL0py3vJ7I — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

'All these naked breasts are putting people off their food' #vandaboob pic.twitter.com/jlo9CsIaDJ — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

On the upside, I had a lovely day at @v_and_a exploring depictions of breasts thru the ages and making lovely mammaries. I mean memories. pic.twitter.com/mMiL27WQZ8 — Vaguechera (@vaguechera) August 5, 2017

The tweets caught the eye of the museum’s director, Tristram Hunt, who tweeted an apology:

“‘V sorry. Our policy is clear: women may breastfeed wherever they like, wherever they feel comfortable & (should) not be disturbed.”

