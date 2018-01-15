Guess who's a working mom's best friend? A millennial man

We realize the headline is ripe for all kinds of cougar comments. Stop snickering.

Millennial men, it appears, deserve a working mom’s serious respect.

Working moms want work-life balance measures like flexible schedules. On-site child care. Parental leave.

So do millennial men.

A survey of 175,000 respondents from companies in 21 different countries by the Boston Consulting Group found that women’s greatest allies in breaking the glass ceiling were millennial men.

All women and men under 40 ranked work-life balance measures such as flexible work schedules as a top priority. But surprisingly millennial men, along with women under 40, ranked parental leave and on-site childcare as high priorities.

And it doesn’t matter whether millennial men have any kids. According to the report:

Notably, fatherhood had little impact: the rankings of childless men younger than 40 were just as similar to women’s rankings as those of their male counterparts who had children.

The Boston Consulting Group authors, stated in its report, that millennial men have grown up with working mothers and recognize the work/life balance struggle. They just get it.

The results show that men younger than 40 are far more attuned than older men to the obstacles that women face in the workplace. Not only are younger men more aware of the obstacles overall, but they are also more aligned with women on the challenges that women perceive as critical.

Older men, by contrast, ranked leadership transparency and commitment highest, according to the report.

The authors of the report titled, “How Millennial Men Can Help Break the Glass Ceiling,” found that almost three-quarters of men younger than 40 reported a greater willingness to change their behavior to accommodate co-workers with flexible work schedules. The same percentage were willing to undergo bias reduction training to improve company gender diversity.

Well, all right. Hats off to millennial men and to the mamas who raised them! Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook.

