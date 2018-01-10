Caught on video: Walt Disney World monorail traveling with door open

Poor Disney has had a rough few weeks.

Video has surfaced of a monorail at Walt Disney World Orlando trailing along its track with its door agape. An individual who goes by the username “abbieprimeknits” posted video of the incident to Instagram.

She captioned the video: “I need a drink. @disney, guys, you gotta get on this, what if somebody had fallen?”

According to NBC Orlando, a representative from the park apologized and said the train was removed from the rail.

Request for comment made my All The Moms has not yet been returned.

According to Disney’s website, Disneyland monorails travel at 30 mph. It is not clear yet whether the Disney World monorails travel at the same or different speed.

Check back in for updates.

