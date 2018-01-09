Remember the brutally honest, hilarious Girl Scout salesgirl's cookie reviews?

It’s prime time for the Girl Scouts of America, and I can taste the Thin Mints already.

January through April, the brown and teal uniformed girls stand in front of grocers, knock on doors and sell cookies on personal websites.

But as we head into this jovial — some may even call it sacred — season, let us never forget the most amazing Girl Scout to ever live: the 2017 salesgirl who went viral after her letter detailing her honest impressions of each cookie for sale.

Charlotte McCourt’s honest review was sent to Mike Rowe, a man from Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” who has a large social media presence. He read the letter in a Facebook video, and it is out-of-this-world hysterical.

The cookies’ descriptions use false advertising, McCourt says. So she decides to rate each cookie on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best.

Some of her reviews:

“The Do-si-do is a peanut butter sandwich. I give it a 5 for its unoriginality and its blandness.”

“Wow, the Samoa! I give it a 9. The Samoa has amazing flavor.”

“If you have a wild sense of adventure, try the S’more. Full disclosure: I have not tried the S’more so I cannot rate it in good conscience.”

“Last and I’m sorry to say, least, is the Toffee-tastic. The Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless gluten free wasteland. I’m telling you: It’s as flavorless as dirt.”

Kids, right?

Anyway, we thank the brave soul for her honesty. And if you want to find out where to buy Girl Scout cookies near you, click here and enter your zip code into the search engine.

