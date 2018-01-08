Oprah’s Golden Globes speech: 5 inspiring moments for families

I missed most of the Golden Globes.

My girls were returning to school and knee high socks needed washing and lunches needed making since this upcoming Monday morning after winter break was going to be madness.

But it was on in the background and amid the rushing around my 11-year old daughter cried, “Oooooprraaaaah!” knowing I’d want to hear and see Oprah.

Thank you times a thousand.

I’m only sorry I was struck speechless, like the world, to call my other daughters, ages 9 and 12, downstairs to watch Oprah’s speech as the recipient as the first black woman of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes.

They should have seen it.

Some people were moved to tears. She received a standing O.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

The speech was poetry, a history lesson, a lesson in gratitude and inspirational about how far women have come and how they changed the world by speaking truth.

Because of this, mothers and daughters everywhere should cue up the speech and listen. I know I’m going to grab my two daughters who didn’t hear it live because this is what they missed:

A history of firsts

“In 1982, Sidney received the Cecil B. DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes, and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there is some little girl watching as I become the first black woman to be given the same award.”

Gratitude

Winfrey didn’t get where she is without others and she thanked them. Among them, Quincy Jones, who recommended her for her Oscar-nominated role in The Color Purple and her BFF Gayle King.

Speaking truth

Winfrey addressed the women-led #MeToo and Time’s up movement in which Golden Globe attendees wore black in solidarity against discrimination and sexual harassment.

“What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have. And I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell, and this year we became the story.”

‘Names we’ll never know’

Winfrey hailed the “names we’ll never know” who silently endured years of abuse because they had to. She then referenced a name many don’t know, Recy Taylor. She died 10 days before the Golden Globes, just shy of her 98th birthday. The Alabama woman was raped by six white men walking home from church in 1944. The men were never punished.

“She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up.”

New day on the horizon

Winfrey closed her speech by saying that she has interviewed people who have withstood “some of the ugliest things life can throw at you.” What they have in common is that during the darkest nights there is a hope for a brighter morning.

“So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, ‘Me too’ again.”

