Kelly Clarkson defends parenting: 'Not above a spanking'

Raising daughter River Rose and son Remy, singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has known her share of mom shamers.

The fact that Clarkson continues to parent her way and often delivers surprising honesty only endears her more to fans. So we suspect she’ll get a heaping helping of both mom shame and atta-girls for her latest truth parenting bomb.

Clarkson, 35, shared on Radio.com that she has engaged in spanking. Clarkson said her 3-year-old daughter receives a warning first to give her a chance to behave.

“I warn her. I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m going to spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.'”

Me and #RiverRose #NoMakeupMonday …..wait, that's every day y'all 🤣 ….but you know I filtered the $&@! out of it 🙌👏😎 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Clarkson’s comments acknowledge that the form of discipline is controversial.

“I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. I don’t mean, like, hitting her hard. I just mean a spanking.”

She added, “So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public cause then people are like, you know they think that’s wrong or something, but I find nothing wrong with a spanking.”

The Texas native said she was spanked as a child and, “I’m a well-rounded individual with a lot of character, so I think it’s fine.”

