USA Today

Study: Taking these 2 supplements during pregnancy lowers autism risk

A study of more than 45,000 Israeli children showed a lower risk of being born on the autism spectrum if their mothers took folic acid and other vitamins.

Study: Taking these 2 supplements during pregnancy lowers autism risk

Safety Tips and Product Recalls

Study: Taking these 2 supplements during pregnancy lowers autism risk

Doctors routinely prescribe pregnant women or women hoping to become pregnant multivitamins and folic acid.

A study published this week in The Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry is giving them more reason than ever to follow this daily regimen.

A study published Jan. 3 in the journal JAMA Psychiatry found that taking folic acid and multivitamins during pregnancy could reduce a child's risk of autism.

Credit: Getty Images

Researchers studied more than 45,000 Israeli children born between January 2003 and December 2007 and whether their mothers were prescribed multivitamins and folic acid.

Those mothers who took either folic acid, mutlivitamins or both during pregnancy had an estimated 73 percent lower chance of having a baby with an autism spectrum disorder than women who were not prescribed one or both of these supplements.

The children were followed from birth to January 26, 2015. Of the children in the study, 572 were diagnosed with autism.

A study published in JAMA Psychiatry showed that pregnant women taking folic acid and vitamins lowers the risk of having children with autism spectrum disorder.

Credit: Getty Images

‘Cautious interpretation’

The study’s authors said the results required “cautious interpretation given several limitations.” Among them, a limited sample size.

Dr. Ruth Milanaik, told Health Day News, that the study further suffers in that it could not definitively prove which women actually took their prescribed supplements.

Milanaik, director of the neonatal neurodevelopmental follow-up program at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, in New Hyde Park, N.Y., added that the study does not prove a direct cause-and-effect between supplements and autism. Milanaik said:

“I don’t have a problem with saying folic acid is good for pregnant women. You should not only take folic acid during pregnancy, you should also take folic acid before pregnancy. But this study does not show that (not taking supplements) is a cause of autism in any way, shape or form.”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

More women are dying giving birth in the U.S. every year

There’s nothing wrong with your ‘weirdest’ pregnancy questions

Study: Marijuana use rising among pregnant California women

Science says this soothes colicky babies. Please be true, say moms everywhere

, , , , , Family Fitness, Health and Safety, News, News and Politics, Parenting, Parenting Tips and Advice, Safety Tips and Product Recalls

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home