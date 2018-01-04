Watch: Netflix's 'Llama Llama' with Jennifer Garner as Mama Llama

Netflix gave fans of the “Llama Llama” books a first look at its upcoming series with the same name, featuring the voice of Jennifer Garner.

Garner will play Mama Llama in season one of the show, which kicks of Jan. 26.

The series is based on the best-selling books by author and illustrator Anna Dewdney. The book that started it all was “Llama, Llama Red Pajama.”

Not only did the book become beloved in homes around the country for a decade but it caught on with rappers who like to freestyle the book. Hilarious.

The 15-episode series, says Netflix, “tells heart-warming tales of life in a safe, friendly town seen through the eyes of Llama as he interacts with the amazing world around him.”

Perfect for preschoolers. A safe, no-guilt viewing option for parents.

