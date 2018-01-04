All of the must-watch movies for kids and families coming in 2018

We’ve got superhero show downs, long-awaited sequels, — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” — novel adaptions and re-imagined remakes.

We’re not going to say positively that “Peter Rabbit,” deserves our headline as a must-see movie. But we have high hopes for quite a few others listed like, “Mary Poppins” starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time” and the blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The most intriguing trailer in this list has to be for “Isle of Dogs.” It looks smart, funny and in the end we’re certain we’ll need tissues. A box of tissues.

We give you the year 2018 in movies

pETER rABBIT, Feb. 9

The revival of the kids’ classic tale stars the voice of James Corden as Peter who faces off against the mean gardener (Domhnall Gleeson). Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley and pop singer Sia as a hedgehog offer supporting voices.

Early Man, Feb. 16

Determined caveman Dug, voiced by Eddie Redmayne, sets out to unite his tribe against the far more technologically advanced enemy led by Lord Nooth, voiced by Tom Hiddleston.

Black Panther, Feb. 16

T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to his warring home nation of Wakanda as its King. The Black Panther must team up with the CIA to protect it from enemies who seek to destroy it. The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis and Angela Bassett.

A Wrinkle in Time, March 9

The adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel, centers on misfit teen Meg Murray’s (Storm Reid) who is trying to rescue her vanished scientist father (Chris Pine). The teen works with three supernatural beings to bend space and time. The beings are played by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Oprah.

Sherlock Gnomes, March 23

This follow to 2011’s “Gnomeo & Juliet” has Johnny Depp voicing the detective who is hired to solve the mystery of the disappearance of London’s garden gnomes.

Isle of the Dogs, March 30

The stop-motion film by Wes Anderson features the voices of Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig and Yoko Ono. A boy sets out for a remote island to find his dog after government leaders implement a widespread pet exile.

Avengers: Infinity War, May 4

Still divided after events in “Civil War,” the Avengers must come together after Thanos comes to Earth looking for the rest of the Infinity Stones. The entire Marvel universe — including the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-man — work together to stop him.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, May 25

Called a “space Western,” the film follows a young Han Solo and Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon (of course) on their adventures where they meet up with Lando Clarissian.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, jUNE 8

What else can we expect but an action-packed, high-decibel, dinosaur-roaring sequel starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard? Oh, and Jeff Goldblum is back, offering one of his pithy quotes: “Life can not be contained.”

Incredibles 2, June 15

The Parr family must face off against a new villain — The Underminer, voiced by John Ratzenberger. Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner are back to voice their roles. and John Ratzenberger all star in the film.

Hotel Transylvania 3, July 13

Drac (Adam Sandler) and the gang take a vacation cruise on a luxury ship. Daughter Mavis ((Selena Gomez) and son-in-law Johnny (Andy Samberg) surprise dad and his whole gang, Frank (Kevin James), Murray (Keegan-Michael Key), Wayne (Steve Buscemi), Griffin (David Spade), Wanda (Molly Shannon) and Eunice (Fran Drescher) with tickets to sail to the lost city of Atlantis.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Nov. 2

In this Disney retelling of the classic tell, Clara search for a key to open a box that contains a priceless gift from her late mother. She must brave four realms, including the ominous fourth occupied by wicked Mother Ginger, to find the key. The adaptation stars, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Mackenzie Foy.

Ralph Breaks the Internet, Nov. 21

Ralph ( John C Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) travel a newly installed wi-fi router to find a piece that may fix a broken Sugar Rush cabinet before it’s too late. Along the way, the two encounter various Disney princesses. Among the princess voices you’ll hear: Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Ming-Na Wen.

Mary Poppins Returns, Dec. 25

It’s been 25 years since Mary Poppins enlivened the lives of the Banks family. But things have not been going well. Michael Banks is raising his three kids with help from his sister Jane in depression-era England. Enter Mary Poppins, played by Emily Blunt. The film also stars Emily Mortimer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Dick Van Dyke, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth.

