Chip and Joanna Gaines pregnant with baby number 5! Check out her baby bump

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip wrote on his Instagram account. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)
The post showed off Joanna’s bump and Chip’s potbelly.
Thrilling news for fans of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” which ended this year after five years.
Some fans began following a trail of Tweeted hints from Chip Gaines on Tuesday. The first one was a clip from the show that mentioned pickles and ice cream and the number 5 and promised, “some BIG news to share.”
The final Tweet revealed the romantic deets on the pregnancy.
The new baby will be number five with four big siblings: brothers Drake, 12, and Duke, 11, and sisters Ella, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.
