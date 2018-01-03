USA Today

Chip and Joanna Gaines pregnant with baby number 5! Check out her baby bump

Chip and Joanna Gaines from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'

Chip and Joanna Gaines pregnant with baby number 5! Check out her baby bump

Trending

Chip and Joanna Gaines pregnant with baby number 5! Check out her baby bump

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip wrote on his Instagram account. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

The post showed off Joanna’s bump and Chip’s potbelly.

Thrilling news for fans of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” which ended this year after five years.

Some fans began following a trail of Tweeted hints from Chip Gaines on Tuesday. The first one was a clip from the show that mentioned pickles and ice cream and the number 5 and promised, “some BIG news to share.”

The final Tweet revealed the romantic deets on the pregnancy.

The new baby will be number five with four big siblings: brothers Drake, 12, and Duke, 11, and sisters Ella, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

Mom parody tackles the struggle of Chip, Joanna Gaines’ Target line

‘Fixer Upper’ is taking over our TVs – and lives

‘Fixer Upper’ is ending after Season 5, and we all need a big hug

, , , Celebrity news and pop-culture, News, Parenting, Trending

More All The Moms

Comments

Latest

More All The Moms
Home