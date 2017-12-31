Pink gives moms #goals2018 after stranger leaves her in tears

Pink’s our girl.

The rocker and mother to Willow, 6 and Jameson, 1, gives us her soulful voice and has always shared her keeping-it-real parenting style.

Recently, Pink shared her chance encounter at a grocery store with a stranger. The mom approached Pink and told her that as one of her social media followers (31.8 million strong on Twitter), “she gets strength” from her because when it comes to parenting she is not afraid to “f**k up in public.”

A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to fuck up in public. We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break. — P!nk (@Pink) December 28, 2017

Pink told her:

“We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”

Yes! Yes! And more yes.

Give. Ourselves. A break. And other mamas too.

2017 was the year of mama judgement.

Celebrity moms were shamed publicly on social media. Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Simpson, Reese Witherspoon and Kelly Clarkson to name of few.

But we shamed ourselves privately, and even out loud to our children for being less that perfect. The problem with that is that our children see this and expect perfection of themselves. They get enough of that from the outside world.

Pink made us all cry while addressing the harsh way our children judge themselves during her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. She told us that her daughter said, “I’m the ugliest girl I know. I look like a boy with long hair.”

Pink told her daughter (and us) that people also tell her that she looks like a boy, but that doesn’t change the way she presents herself to the world and she sells out arenas worldwide.

Pink added:

“We don’t change — we take the gravel in the shell and make a pearl.”

❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Maybe in 2018 we take this most recent lesson from Pink and try not to judge ourselves as parents as harshly. We’re doing the best we can — and as her Tweet says, parenting is so hard y’all.

Pink kicks off a 40-day arena tour to support Beautiful Trauma in Phoenix on March 1.

