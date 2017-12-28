Yes, kids lick stuff and do other disgusting things

So if you have small children, you are likely aware that EVERYTHING goes in their mouths. Doesn’t matter if the item was on the carpet, off someone else’s plate, in the dirt at a public park, etc.

And many parents have also discovered that kids licking random inanimate objects is also a gross part of the parenting gig.

Model Chrissy Teigen is getting an education on this pint-size phenomena via social media, after retweeting a picture that originated from the Oregon City Library, and noting that her 1-year old daughter, Luna, has not participated in this particular behavior — yet.

Kids lick things in libraries and other places? This is good to know. Luna…does not yet lick https://t.co/wZR3vHhZrJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 28, 2017

It started when Twitter user Alex Halpern re-tweeted a picture of a bucket at the Oregon City Library on Dec. 26. The picture shows a blue bucket adorned with a picture of a dog and the words, “Uh oh. Did your kid lick something? Put it in this lick bucket and give it to a librarian on your way out.”

This is some A+ librarianing, @ORCityLibrary. pic.twitter.com/saCQTGwxyo Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the All The Moms email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — Alex Halpern (@HalpernAlex) December 27, 2017

After Teigen re-tweeted the photo, parents everywhere started weighing in, sharing stories of the weird things their kids had licked.

Like…the walls, for example.

I teach elementary school. Four times now, I've said, "Please don't lick the walls". To different children. If I ever write a book about teaching, that'll be the title. 😂 — Carrie 🍌 (@RolyTonks) December 28, 2017

Or contaminated, germy surfaces.

My son spends a large portion of his day with his mouth on windows or walls. Especially in the doctors waiting room where everyone is sick. Especially there. https://t.co/9zXjlMYi0y — Mama K (@NapQueenTbh) December 28, 2017

Subway stations and London’s Underground trains are also popular.

I have a friend whose kid used to lick the handrails in the stairwells in NYC subway stations. CHILDREN ARE DISGUSTING, CHRISSY. https://t.co/hvpldegFHb — Jennifer K☕️🦄 (@PDXJenni) December 28, 2017

My son almost licked the pole in a London Underground train car. I never thought I’d say the words “Alex, no! We do not LICK the Underground!!” — Starr Capps (@acornstarr) December 28, 2017

The handles of grocery and other shopping carts are also tasty apparently.

Oh yes. Be especially aware of shopping cart handles. — Alison in a Winter Wonderland (@mitzy247) December 28, 2017

And can you blame the kid in search of more Chick Fil A goodness?

My god son licked the the Chic fil a counter at the mall hoping it would taste like nuggets — holly jolly derby (@DARBAQUEsauce_) December 28, 2017

And who doesn’t like a little extra sodium? So sooo yummy.

All the salt shakers on the restaurant tables where I work 🙄🤪 — Emma CG (@EmmaCG413) December 28, 2017

As many noted on Twitter, it’s probably not a question of “if” Luna will lick…but when. And it doesn’t get better anytime soon.

I literally just watched my 7-year-old drop a piece of bacon on the floor of a crowded restaurant, pick it up and nonchalantly pop it in his mouth.

“Five second rule mommy.”

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook.

READ MORE:

23 kid-friendly Netflix movies and shows coming, going next month

10 Netflix shows and movies moms can binge on coming in January

Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed: Yes, she’s pregnant

Celebrity moms and dads who ‘keep it real’ on social media