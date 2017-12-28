Yes, kids lick stuff and do other disgusting things

So if you have small children, you are likely aware that EVERYTHING goes in their mouths. Doesn’t matter if the item was on the carpet, off someone else’s plate, in the dirt at a public park, etc.
And many parents have also discovered that kids licking random inanimate objects is also a gross part of the parenting gig.
Model Chrissy Teigen is getting an education on this pint-size phenomena via social media, after retweeting a picture that originated from the Oregon City Library, and noting that her 1-year old daughter, Luna, has not participated in this particular behavior — yet.
It started when Twitter user Alex Halpern re-tweeted a picture of a bucket at the Oregon City Library on Dec. 26. The picture shows a blue bucket adorned with a picture of a dog and the words, “Uh oh. Did your kid lick something? Put it in this lick bucket and give it to a librarian on your way out.”
After Teigen re-tweeted the photo, parents everywhere started weighing in, sharing stories of the weird things their kids had licked.
Like…the walls, for example.
Or contaminated, germy surfaces.
Subway stations and London’s Underground trains are also popular.
The handles of grocery and other shopping carts are also tasty apparently.
And can you blame the kid in search of more Chick Fil A goodness?
And who doesn’t like a little extra sodium? So sooo yummy.
As many noted on Twitter, it’s probably not a question of “if” Luna will lick…but when. And it doesn’t get better anytime soon.
I literally just watched my 7-year-old drop a piece of bacon on the floor of a crowded restaurant, pick it up and nonchalantly pop it in his mouth.
“Five second rule mommy.”
