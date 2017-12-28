Starbucks celebrates 2018 with 3 limited-time chocolate drinks

Starbucks knows what we like.

Coffee, naturally. But chocolate too!

To ring in 2018, the coffee giant is offering a trio of specialty drinks with chocolate or a combination of coffee and chocolate in a flavor explosion.

Now through the first week of January, belly up to a barista and order the following drinks from the Black and White Mocha Collection:

Black and White Mocha. Includes espresso, white and dark chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sequins. Served hot or iced.

Black and White Mocha Frappuccino. Includes dark mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, Frappuccino roast coffee, milk and ice blended together. It’s topped with whipped cream and chocolate sequins.

Black and White Hot Cocoa. Includes black and white chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sequins.

