There was a power outage at Disneyland and people are furious about it

Visitors to the supposed “happiest place on earth” were not so happy today.

A power outage at Disneyland Anaheim was reported around 11 a.m. this morning and left multiple rides at the theme park shut down.

ABC 7 and NBC Los Angeles reported that spokespeople for the park said about 12 rides in Toontown and Fantasyland were shut down and that some guests were being escorted from the park.

The park took their time issuing a statement, but Disneyland Today tweeted a warning to visitors that the park was very full today:

PARKS UPDATE: The Disneyland Resort is very busy today. Please check the Disneyland App for the latest wait times and schedules to plan your day. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

So full, in fact, that they’re only accepting guests for re-entry into Disneyland Park:

PARKS UPDATE: Disneyland Park is currently only accepting Guests for re-entry, but Annual Passes valid on this date are still good for admission at this time. Disney California Adventure Park remains available for your enjoyment. Updates to follow. — Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) December 27, 2017

This guy experienced it firsthand and tweeted about it:

Disneyland is full. Some rides are starting to get power again slowly. pic.twitter.com/CdpiUlRhEA — Robert Yocum 📎🌍🗽 (@rcymozart) December 27, 2017

They finally confirmed what we all already knew – there was a power outage:

PARKS UPDATE: We have experienced a power outage near Mickey’s Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. Select offerings are now available such as Toontown and “it’s a small world” Holiday. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Theme Park Insider’s Twitter account, which is not officially affiliated with Disney, tweeted this:

A couple rides still down, but mostly back to normal operation. Entrance still closed to new visitors, however. DCA is open to all. — Theme Park Insider (@ThemePark) December 28, 2017

And CNN reported that “Power has been restored at Disneyland…” So it would appear, that all is nearly back to regular operations in the land of the mouse after quite the ordeal during a busy holiday period for the park.

But people have still not recovered. #TheGreatDisneyPowerOutageOf2017

Grumpiest place on earth?

Needless to say, guests at the park were not thrilled about it and have taken to social media to voice concerns over the wait times, uncertainty of refunds or exchanges and overall lack of response from the Disneyland theme park.

@DisneylandToday We paid for peak park admission tickets today and are told parts of the park is closed due to power outage. This is a disappointment and makes for an unpleasant experience. Is Disneyland going to offer any reassurance of whether guests today will be accommodated? — Daniel Tran (@ddtspir06) December 27, 2017

Like this person, who confirmed the power outage and said his family had to exit line:

This is true. We were in line for our first ride (Pinocchio) for our son’s first trip to @Disneyland and had to walk out. Pretty crappy. https://t.co/oRB4JeutLl — Eric Orvieto (@eorvieto) December 27, 2017

And this person, who wants more time for rides:

A momentary power “dip”, thank Disneyland. Nearing the two hour mark of the power outage at @Disneyland . How are you going to fix this Disneyland? You have thousands of visitors from all over the world! Extend the hours of operation at the very least! — CG Castillo (@CGCastillo211) December 27, 2017

And this visitor, who said the family trip has been ruined:

power outage in fantasyland, toon town, and frontier land? @Disneyland way to ruin a family trip — dirtyvibe (@g_Ivette_) December 27, 2017

And this person, who has proof of insane wait times for rides:

Disneyland power outage is crazy right now. pic.twitter.com/DUExkWjRoY — chad (@chadlogans) December 27, 2017

And this park-goer, who is understandably upset at the money spent:

Nonsensical time spent at Disneyland. There is a power outage and there is no refund either!!! $1100 down the drain!! #disneypoweroutage #poorcustomerservice — Juveria Kanodia (@juvs06) December 27, 2017

And this person, who declares the magic of Disney dead! At least today.

@Disneyland this has been a less than magical experience. 2 large portions of the park have no power and we cannot get on any rides. Makes our very expensive tickets pointless. Can a customer service representative please respond — Annie Perezchica (@AnniePerezchica) December 27, 2017

The poor family who wanted to experience the normal Disneyland:

@DisneylandToday @Disneyland Lines are are backed up for hours because of power problems. Lots of people are unsatisfied including myself. Brought visiting family from abroad here and they are getting a poor experience. 😦 — Joseph Martin Rosales (@iAnomaly_) December 27, 2017

The person who could probably barely tweet this without getting caught in a stampede because WOW that’s a huge crowd:

Oh and that same person said the tickets were extra expensive today:

How’s @Disneyland gonna have a power outage the day we paid $124 for peak day tickets?! 🙄 — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017

